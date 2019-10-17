Lilbourn, Mo. fire truck involved in crash, fundraisers held for new fire equipment

LILBOURN, Mo. (KFVS) - Lilbourn, Missouri fire officials said the station is down a fire truck after a crash.
Officials said the department responded to a car fire in New Madrid County.
The fire truck driver was attempting to get around other emergency vehicles when the shoulder of the road gave way.
Officials said no one was hut but the fire truck was put out of service.
The department responds to Lilbourn, New Madrid and areas outside of those cities.
Lilbourn’s Fire Chief said the department is asking for the public’s help getting new fire equipment.
They will hold a bake sale on Friday, Nov. 1.
There will also be a quilt raffle held until Wednesday, Nov. 27.
