Inmate missing from McCracken County Jail

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An inmate has gone missing from a McCracken County Jail inmate training facility on Wednesday, Oct. 16.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Peevyhourse, an inmate at McCracken County Jail, walked away from the Jail’s welding course facility at 2400 Washington St.
Peevyhouse was last seen wearing a gray-colored sweatshirt, dark pants and a baseball-styles cap.
Anyone with information is asked to Call 270-444-8550 or 911.
