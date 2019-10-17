Groundbreaking for Saluki Alumni Plaza held Thursday

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Staff broke ground for the Saluki Alumni Plaza on Thursday, October 17.
It will be the focal point for students and alumni, with a centerpiece of three Saluki statues representing past, present and future students.
It’s located between Pulliam and Woody Halls.
The SIU Alumni Association’s board already contributed a portion of $320,000 needed for the plaza project earlier in 2019. The Association, in conjunction with the SIU Foundation, has now launched a fundraising campaign for the remainder.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.