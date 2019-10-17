Former Mammoth Cave employee sentenced to prison for theft

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A former employee of Mammoth Cave National Park was sentenced to two years in prison for stealing from the park.
Leslie Lewis, 61, of Cave City, a former 30-year employee of the park, was charged by a Grand Jury on January 9, with one count of theft of public money.
Lewis pleaded guilty to the charge, admitting that she has stolen more than $1,000 from the park.
Lewis was sentenced by United States Chief Judge Greg to two years imprisonment, three years of supervised release following the sentence and she must pay restitution of $169,322 for theft of public money.
Lewis was employed to supervise, track, reconcile, and safeguard recreational fees to the park.
According to a victim impact statement from Mammoth Cave National Park, Lewis repeatedly used her position to steal publicly collected funds from the park.
She manipulated the fee collection system and the employees she supervised.
In a five-year period, examined by investigators, it was determined Lewis stole nearly $170,000.
She confessed to using several means to steal from the park.
Those means included cutting and pasting to create false deposit documents, filling out false deposit reports and utilizing a duplicate check scheme, allowing her to take cash for a check amount that didn’t exist.
This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Madison Sewell and investigated by the Office of the Inspector General and the National Park Service.
