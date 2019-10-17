Flags ordered at half-staff to honor Rep. Elijah Cummings

(KFVS) - President Donald Trump proclaimed on Thursday, October 17 that flags will be flown at half-staff to honor Representative Elijah E. Cummings.
Both American and state flags at public office buildings will be lowered starting immediately and until sunset on Oct. 18.
Rep. Cummings, of Maryland, died Thursday of complications from longstanding health problems. He was 68.
All individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies are encouraged to lower their flags to half-staff.
