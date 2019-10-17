“Drop, Cover, and Hold On,” Caruthersville, Mo. to participate in ShakeOut earthquake drill

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Across Missouri, the ShakeOut earthquake drill will take place on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 10:17 a.m.
In Caruthersville, Missouri officials with the school district said the elementary school will be participating.
More than half a million Missourians will take part in the Great Central U.S. ShakeOut earthquake drill.
School district officials said during the drill, participants will practice “Drop, Cover, and Hold On.”
This is the recommended safety procedure to take during a quake.
The demonstration and presentation will take place at Caruthersville Elementary at 900 Washington Avenue.
Officials from around the area, state and Federal Government including Jeff Briggs, Missouri State Earthquake Program Manager will be in attendance.
Officials will talk with students about the importance of earthquake and disaster safety, demonstrate proper safety techniques and discuss Missouri’s earthquake risk.
School district officials said a class presentation will start at 10 a.m. followed shortly by the drill.
