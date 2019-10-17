Deck the halls! Blue Bell releases Christmas Cookies Ice Cream

(WWBT) - Christmas may be more than two months away, but one of Blue Bell’s most requested flavors - Christmas Cookies Ice Cream - is returning to stores on Thursday.
“Christmas Cookies is a combination of your favorite holiday cookies – chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar – in a tasty sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl throughout,” Blue Bell said in a news release.
The ice cream company says it has increase production “to meet the unbelievable demand” for the flavor, which is available for a limited time.
In addition to Christmas Cookies, Blue Bell also has Peppermint, Spiced Pumpkin Pecan and Salted Caramel Cookie available for the holidays.
