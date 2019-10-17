Crews battle large fire near Miner, Mo.

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a large fire on Thursday afternoon.
It was at Gold Star Enterprises on H Highway, just outside Miner.
Multiple agencies were on the scene.
The business owner said he and several people were inside when what looked like a small fire broke out. He said they tried to get a water hose to put it out, but it had gotten too far out of control.
According to the owner, they all got out safely, including a dog.
The building was destroyed. Inside were a couple of semis and a lot of supplies.
According to the Scott County fire marshal, the cause is still under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.