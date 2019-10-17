Colder Temps and Possible Patchy Frost This Morning

Temps Warm Up into the Weekend

First Alert Weather: What to expect 10/17
By Lisa Michaels | October 17, 2019 at 4:50 AM CDT - Updated October 17 at 5:44 AM

Clear skies, calm winds, and cool temperatures may lead to patchy frost this morning especially in northern counties of the Heartland. Even with cooler temperatures in the 30s this morning, we anticipate having a nice day ahead. Sunny skies with some light clouds and high temperatures in the low 60s by the afternoon.

We will slowly have increasing temps by the weekend. Speaking of the weekend, there are chances of a few rain showers on Saturday and strong to possibly severe storms on Monday that we are keeping an eye on.

-Lisa

