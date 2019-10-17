About 1,700 water bills with incorrect data mailed out in Mt. Vernon, city says

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Mt. Vernon approximately 1,700 water bills with incorrect information were mailed out.
According to the City, the bills were dated Tuesday, October 15.
They said the information shown for the previous balance, payments, adjustments and penalties was incorrect due to a problem with the billing software. These amounts are totals since a resident became a customer, and not just for the last month.
The City said the software support team is working to correct the problem. They said this is not a problem caused by the new meters.
They said the past due amount, current bill and amount due are all correct and you should pay the amount due shown on the bill.
The due date for the affected bills is October 31.
