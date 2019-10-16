Williamson County Sheriff warns of farm thefts in rural Marion

MARION, Il. (KFVS) - Williamson County Sheriff, Bennie Vick, warns the public of thefts that are occurring in a rural Marion area.
The thefts occurred at a local industrial hemp farm in the past few weeks.
One juvenile suspect has been caught and arrested.
Investigators are currently working to identify suspects in a second incident.
Sheriff Vick explained that, while an industrial hemp plant may look and smell like a marijuana plant, there are some significant differences.
Hemp is grown to harvest plant fibers for fabrics or to extract oil from the plants.
The oil from hemp plants contains cannabidiol (CBD), which is used to make consumable CBD oil.
In Illinois, industrial hemp does not contain significant amounts of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). THC is the chemical in marijuana that causes the “high” after consumption.
Another difference between hemp and marijuana plants is that hemp plants may be grown in an open field. Legal or medicinal marijuana farms are required to have significant security arrangements.
Anyone with information about these thefts to contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541.
People with information can also contact Williamson County Crimestoppers at 1-800-414-8477 (TIPS).
Any information provided through Crimestoppers will remain completely anonymous.
