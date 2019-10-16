Whitney Houston, Dave Matthews Band, Biggie among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2020 nominees

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Rock and Roll Hal of Fame will announce the 2020 nominees on Tuesday, Oct, 15.
CEO Greg Harris revealed the list of nominees via Twitter at 8 a.m.
The list includes a total of 16 nominees from a variety of genres.
- Pat Benatar
- Dave Mathhews Band
- Depeche Mode
- Doobie Brothers
- Whitney Houston
- Judas Priest
- Kraftwerk
- MC5
- Motorhead
- Nine Inch Nails
- Biggie
- Rufus featuring Chaka Khan
- Soundgarden
- Todd Rundgren
- T. Rex
- Thin Lizzy
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.