What you need to know Oct. 16

(KFVS) - Good morning, today is Wednesday, Oct. 16.
The cold front has officially moved through all of the Heartland.
Lisa Michaels says the rrain and clouds have cleared out. This allows for cooler temperatures in the 40s to settle in for the morning.
Gusty winds as high as 25mph will cause wind chill values to be in the 30s in our northern counties.
A sunny day is in store with cool high temps ranging from the 50s north to the 60s south. We will have a dry rest of the week and hold on to the 60s for highs.
We will be monitoring the chances for rain and storms which look to be the most impact late Sunday night into Monday.
- A new study shows that concussions during football games have increased.
- A long-time Chicago Cubs fan from the Heartland converted to the St. Louis Cardinals for one playoff game.
- An escaped inmate is back in custody after he left through an open door on Sunday.
- A man has been arrested on armed robbery charges in connection to a credit union robbery in Marshall County, Ky.
A Country artist dedicated his concert to a girl battling cancer.
Authorities say a Florida man repeatedly called 911 to report that his roommate had stolen his marijuana.
