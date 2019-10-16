What you need to know Oct. 16

What you need to know Oct. 16
Signs of fall (Source: James Gullage)
October 16, 2019 at 4:11 AM CDT - Updated October 16 at 4:11 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, today is Wednesday, Oct. 16.

First Alert Forecast

The cold front has officially moved through all of the Heartland.

Lisa Michaels says the rrain and clouds have cleared out. This allows for cooler temperatures in the 40s to settle in for the morning.

Gusty winds as high as 25mph will cause wind chill values to be in the 30s in our northern counties.

A sunny day is in store with cool high temps ranging from the 50s north to the 60s south. We will have a dry rest of the week and hold on to the 60s for highs.

We will be monitoring the chances for rain and storms which look to be the most impact late Sunday night into Monday.

Making headlines

Trending web stories

A Country artist dedicated his concert to a girl battling cancer.

Authorities say a Florida man repeatedly called 911 to report that his roommate had stolen his marijuana.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.