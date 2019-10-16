Wednesday- A Cool Morning and Afternoon

The cold front has officially moved through all of the Heartland. This has cleared out rain and clouds and allowed cooler temperatures to set in for this morning in the low to middle 40s. Gusty winds as high as 25mph will cause wind chill values to be in the mid to upper 30s in our northern counties.
A sunny day is in store with cool high temps ranging from the upper 50s north to low 60s south. We will have a dry rest of the week and hold on to the 60s for highs.
Another frontal system approaches us during the weekend and early next week. We will be monitoring the chances for rain and storms which look to be the most impact late Sunday night into Monday.
-Lisa
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.