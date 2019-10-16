UT Martin to celebrate homecoming with circus theme

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - The University of Tennessee at Martin will host homecoming week Oct. 28 through Nov. 3,
This year’s theme is “Under the Big Top."
The circus-themed festivities will include the traditional rope pull, lip sync, pyramid and step show competitions for campus Greek Life organizations as well as a variety of new events.
Additions to this year’s schedule include the following: a comedy show featuring Desi Banks and Darren Brand on Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. in the Boling University Center Watkins Auditorium, a costume party on Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in the Boling University Center Duncan Ballroom and a dinner theatre, “Murder Under the Big Top,” on Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. at the Boling University Center. Ticket information is available here.
On Saturday, Nov. 2, the university quadrangle will be filled with tents and activities for Quad City. The event opens at 10:30 a.m. The Skyhawk football team will take their traditional walk through Quad City at 11 a.m., and Quad City will remain open until the football game at 2 p.m. UT Martin will be facing Jacksonville State.
Also on Saturday, two dedication ceremonies will take place on campus.
The Boling University Welcome Center will be officially dedicated the Nunnelly Welcome Center in honor of university donors Bill and Roseann Nunnelly. The dedication will begin at 10:45 a.m. following the Chancellor’s Brunch and Alumni Awards Program. During the ceremony, the Nunnellys, Mary-Katherine Hill and Chris Pierce will be presented with the 2019 UT Martin Alumni Awards.
The second dedication ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m. in Unity Circle, north of Clement Hall. The NPHC Greek Garden and Unity Circle will be dedicated to honor members of the “Divine Nine” traditionally African-American fraternities and sororities, all of which have active chapters on the UT Martin main campus.
