St. Jude leading charge to improve flu vaccine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Scientists with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, along with the University of Georgia, will help lead a national push to improve the flu vaccine.
The partnership, funded by the National Institute of Health, will work to develop a better flu vaccine, especially for the most vulnerable populations.
A seven-year, $130 million contract will fund research to develop vaccines that are more broadly protective against multiple flu strains.
The new vaccines will also aim to protect people that will develop more severe symptoms if infected, such as infants, the elderly or obese people.
The project will receive efforts from 14 universities and research institutes.
