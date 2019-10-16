Saint Francis Medical Center is increasing security

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Saint Francis Medical center in Cape Girardeau wants more security so it’s paying for cape police to hire five new officers. The money will cover salaries, benefits and will allow a cop to be on hospital grounds 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Gerry Salter, with Saint Francis Medical Center, said, explained one reason why they are increasing their policing efforts.
"Because of all the events that are going nationally in this day and age our public safety officers do a great job but we're looking to add another layer of safety," Salter said.
He said society has changed.
"Things are different now than they use to be hospitals were sacred ground people didn't bring incidents to the campus," Salter said.
The medical center will be teaming with the Cape police department to have an officer on duty at all times. He said they will be footing the bill for the new officers to pay them.
Salter said, “Because of the call volume we do have and officers responding that takes officers away from their normal patrol duties.”
The city council will have to approve for the officers to work at the hospital. If it’s approved, they will be hiring 5 additional officers. Chief Blair said this will really help.
"We're there quite a bit whether we're investigating assaults, ore sexual assaults or traffic accidents," he said.
Chief Blair said security officers at the hospital can’ t do the same task as they do. “Security officers can’t take any kind of law enforcement actions where we as police officers can,” Blair said.
They both agree this effort will free up officers patrolling around the city.
“That takes officers away from their normal patrol”, Salter said.
"So having an officer stationed there will leave that district officer out in his area and the officer inside the hospital can handle the calls for service," Blair said.
Wes said this will also continue to ensure safety at the hospital. “This certainly increases the feeling of safety because you see the police officer. You see the police vehicle makes people feel safer,” he said.
The city council will be meeting tonight and are expected to vote on this idea.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.