Reitz appointed to Illinois Coal Development Board

RED BUD, Il. (KFVS) - IL Representative Nathan Reitz was appointed to the Illinois Coal Development Board.
Reitz stated:
“As a lifelong Southern Illinoisan, and with my experience as a Plant Supervisor at the Baldwin Power Plant, I understand how vital coal is to our local economy and workforce.We rely upon coal to power our homes and businesses. Many families also rely upon coal for their livelihoods, as there are many proud miners in our region, and power plants across Southern Illinois that employ hundreds of workers.”
The Illinois Coal Development Board is an advisory board for the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), a state agency that works to provide economic opportunities for Illinois businesses, entrepreneurs and residents.
As a member of the Coal Development Board, Reitz plans to be an advocate for Southern Illinois coal as DCEO explores programs to expand and boost the state’s economy and business market.
“While Chicago politicians actively work to shift our state economy away from coal, as a member of the Coal Development Board I will be a strong voice for Southern Illinois and continue standing up for the coal industry,” said Reitz. “I will fight to protect and grow the coal industry, helping our region’s economy flourish and putting Southern Illinoisans to work for generations to come.”
For more information, contact Rep. Reitz’s constituent service office by calling 618-282-7284 or by emailing RepNReitz@gmail.com.
