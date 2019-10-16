Old Town Cape to host first Christmas tree lighting ceremony

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Old town Cape, Inc. is making preparations to kick-off the Christmas holiday season with a tree lighting ceremony.
The event will be held at the Vasterling Suites Courtyard on Friday, Nov. 29 in Cape Girardeau.
Music will begin at 5:30 p.m. to entertain the public before the ceremony.
At 6:20 p.m. Santa Claus will light the 30-foot tall tree in the courtyard, which will remain lit for the duration of the Christmas in Downtown season.
After the tree lighting, attendees can cross Broadway St. to the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel, Top of the Marq and Baristas Coffee Bar for complimentary beverages and snacks, holiday pictures and a chance to mingle with Santa Claus.
Beginning at 4 p.m., a section of Fountain St. will be closed to vehicle traffic at the intersection of Broadway and Fountain Streets south to the intersection of Fountain and Themis Streets.
This area will be open to foot traffic for the event.
The event will broadcast on KFVS12 and streamed on KFVS12.com.
