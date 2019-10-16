Officials in Jackson, Mo. take part in drug take back event, child safety seat checks

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - For nine years, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has given people the opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft.
On Saturday Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Jackson Police Department will take part in the Drug Take Back Event for the 18th time.
Police said people can bring pills for disposal to the police/fire complex at 525 South Hope Street.
The sites cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps. They can accept pills and patches.
This service is free and anonymous. Police said no questions will be asked.
Officials said the DEA and its partners have taken in more than 11.8 million pounds of pills in the previous 17 events.
Jackson police and Jackson fire will team up for the event. Fire officials will also conduct child safety checks at this location.
They will check the child’s seat for proper installation and functionality.
For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the Oct. 26 Take Back Day event, go to www.DEATakeBack.com or contact Cpl. Rick Whitaker at rwhitaker@jacksonpd.org or 573-243-3151
