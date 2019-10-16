Non-profit informing parents in need help is available

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Safe Families for Children, a non-profit organization, that is relativity new to the Heartland is encouraging parents in need to give them a call.
Chapter Coordinator, Eva Hillis, said Safe Families for Children is a national organization that came to southeast Missouri in March.
“Our entire goal is to keep kids safe while families are in crisis and to keep them together because we really want to work with children’s division to keep kids out of foster care," said Hillis.
Hillis said she got a call from a young man who said he and his child lost their home, but Hillis didn’t have any available volunteers. That prompted Hillis to make a plea on Facebook.
She wrote, “My heart is breaking for the working single dad who just called. He is considering placing his 20-month-old son into foster care because they lost their housing suddenly... and his childcare along with it. This is EXACTLY the type of situation that Safe Families for Children is designed to help with...”
Hillis said the Facebook post sparked conservation and multiple people came to help.
“We’ve really had a great response from that. We were able to place the little boy this morning,” said Hillis.
She said in order to become a host family there are guidelines that you have to pass.
“We do follow a lot of the same guidelines as Children’s Divisions so we require background screenings and home visits and training," said Hillis.
She said when a parent puts their child in Safe Families they don’t have to worry about not seeing them again.
“Really just making sure the parents realize they never lose custody of their kids. They can have their kids back anytime they want and we wanna make sure we keep that bond strong,” said Hillis.
Hillis said there is a training on November 7th to become a host family, for more information, go to Safe Families for Children’s Facebook Page.
