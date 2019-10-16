23 Murray High School students join the ACT 30+ club after recent test

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - 23 students joined the newly minted Murray High School 30+ club, for students scoring 30 or above on the ACT.
These students were invited to a special luncheon hosted by Murray State University. MSU President Dr. Bob Jackson, MHS principal Tony Jarvis and superintendent Coy Samons congratulated the students.
During the event, student received pins to be worn on their graduation gown, a black blanket embroidered with the MHS crest and MSU tee-shirts. Once student’s scores become available, they will be recognized.
Students honored: Christine Antony, Andrew Brown Abigail Dawson, Bradley Dawson, Whitney Dawson, Tomas Ferreyra, Gavin Hager, Garrett Herndon, Dylan Hicks, Hayden Holcomb, Mary Browder Howell, Kathryn Jenkins, Kameryn Key, Thomas Miles, Nathaniel Rogers, Sean Shelton, Alex Shultz, Kyra Shutt, Marina Smart, Mia Todd, Emmalyn Tucker, Tommy Waldrop and Fatemeh Yarali.
Students will also be honored at the MISD October Board meeting.
