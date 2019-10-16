Much cooler tonight

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Wednesday Afternoon Heartland. Skies have cleared and cooler air has moved in across the Heartland. Winds will be gusty at times this afternoon but will begin to relax as we head towards sunset. This will allow temperatures to fall quickly after sunset. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 30s.
Thursday we will start off with a little patchy frost across the heartland. Skies will once again be mostly sunny across the area with mild temperatures. Highs will reach the middle 60s.
