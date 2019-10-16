Mo Conservation Department and partners need help to save bird numbers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - North America has lost nearly 3 billion birds in the last 50 years according to researchers in the US and Canada, including Cornell Lab of Ornithology. That includes Missouri.
The Missouri Department of Conservation is partnering with other conservation agencies and organizations to address population declines in the state, a to offer solutions.
MDC State Ornithologist Sarah Kendrick stated:
“It’s difficult to pinpoint the exact causes of these widespread bird declines because many birds are migratory and they breed here but winter out of the country. But one of the threats birds are facing is loss of breeding habitat and managers of public and private land can help reverse these declines.”
Over the past year, MDC, the U.S. Forest Service, regional bird conservation group Joint Ventures, Missouri River Bird Observatory, and other land-management agencies and organizations came to together to develop the Missouri Bird Conservation Plan.
They hope to help reverse dwindling bird populations by focusing statewide conservation efforts across agencies and organizations toward shared goals.
For more information on the Missouri Bird Conservation Plan, bird species at risk, and land management needs, visit short.mdc.mo.gov/ZAF.
“There are simple actions anyone can take to give back to birds and help reverse their declining numbers, whether they live in a city or in a rural area,” Said Kendrick
There are several ways to help. Such as gardening with native plants.
“Native plants have it all! They provide food, shelter and nesting areas for both migratory birds and those that stay in Missouri year-round,” said Kendrick. “A native oak tree can host more than 500 species of native caterpillars that are food for many birds.”
Some popular native plants and trees that attract birds include Virginia creeper, fragrant sumac, purple cone-flower, spice bush, and white oak.
For more information on native plants that will work on your property, visit the Missouri Prairie Foundation’s Grow Native! website at short.mdc.mo.gov/ZAX.
Window collisions are another major cause of bird deaths.
People and owners of large buildings can make windows safer by placing small stickers on the outside of windows. Or even installing screens or lightweight netting to break up the reflection.
It’s estimated that up to 1 billion birds die each year in the United States when they hit windows or other structures.
The American Bird Conservancy offers more bird-friendly solutions to window issues at short.mdc.mo.gov/ZAB.
“Birdwatchers in Missouri can provide critical information through projects such as the Breeding Bird Survey, Christmas Bird Count, or by submitting their bird sightings on eBird – a massive online database of bird observations worldwide,” said Kendrick.
The birding community can even enjoy bird watching while helping conservation efforts at the same time.
Participating in citizen science efforts plays a crucial role in monitoring bird trends.
To learn more about how citizen science contributes to conservation decisions and how to help, visit:
· eBird: ebird.org/science/status-and-trends
· National Audubon Christmas Bird Count: audubon.org/conservation/science/christmas-bird-count
· US Geological Survey’s Breeding Bird Survey: pwrc.usgs.gov/bbs/
· Other citizen bird science efforts: birds.cornell.edu/citizenscience/about-the-projects/
On the bright-side, another finding of the recent study showed a 56% increase in waterfowl populations over the last 50 years.
“Waterfowl populations have increased because waterfowl hunters came together to raise funds and concentrate their voices for conservation,” said Kendrick. “Billions of donated dollars and federal funds changed waterfowl’s trajectory. This is the call for a new group of bird lovers to use that model and do the same. Now is the time.”
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.