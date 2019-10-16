Man arrested on drug charges after trying to punch moving vehicles in the road

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A Mayfield, Kentucky man has been arrested after attempting to punch moving vehicles on West James Street on Monday, Oct. 14.
According to police, Christopher Sullivan, 23, of Mayfield, Ky. was walking in the middle of the road attempting to punch vehicles.
Sullivan was arrested over the Veterans’ Memorial Bridge and taken into custody.
Sullivan was charged with public intoxication of a controlled substance (non-alcohol) and second-degree disorderly conduct.
