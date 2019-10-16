Man arrested on armed robbery charges after credit union robbed in Draffenville, Ky.

DRAFFENVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - A man has been arrested on armed robbery charged in connection to a credit union robbery in Marshall County, Ky. on Tuesday, Oct. 15.
According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, a call came into the office around 3:50 p.m. about an armed robbery at the Lake Chem Federal Credit Union. A man entered the credit union with a gun and took an undisclosed amount of money.
At around 4:30 p.m. a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle on surveillance was spotted and stopped.
The driver, Jeffery “Michael” Tapp was arrested after evidence of connected to the armed robbery was found in the vehicle.
Tapp was charged with first-degree robbery (class B felony) and tampering with physical evidence (class D felony).
