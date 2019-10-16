Burning incense leads to melted plumbing, Cape Girardeau fire crews respond

The fire started in the upstairs bathroom (Source: Cape Girardeau Fire Department)
October 16, 2019

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A house fire in Cape Girardeau, Missouri was put out quickly after crews arrived at the scene.

It happened at a home on south Benton Street around 12:30 p.m.

Officials said it started when people inside were said to be burning incense in the upstairs bathroom.

This led to a fire that burnt in the sink and melted the plumbing.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters were able to put the flames out in less than a minute, according to officials.

