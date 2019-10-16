Heartland Cubs fan backs Cardinals to help friend’s cancer fight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - A long-time Chicago Cubs fan from the Heartland converted to the St. Louis Cardinals for one playoff game to help raise money for a friend’s fight against cancer.
Tyler Miller of Clarkton, Mo. got out of his comfort zone for a good cause during Game 1 of the NLCS.
His cousin Brandon Ashabranner roots for the Red Birds, while Miller is a big Cubs fan.
“I’m a Cards fan he is a Cubs fan. We’ve been heckling each other all of our lives,” Ashabanner said.
“Yeah this goes back 30 years,” Miller added with a laugh.
But the baseball rivals have one thing in common: fighting cancer.
So they’re helping their friend, Charlie Hall, from Jonesboro, AR who has been battling stage 4 rectal cancer for more than a year.
"He lost his father to cancer. We lost his grandfather to cancer a couple years ago. It's just a bad deal. It's hard on the family. What a better way to show tribute to them people and come out. If I can act like a Cardinal fan for one night and tribute them people it's all worth it."
To help raise more money Ashabranner invited Miller to a Cardinals playoff game.
Miller went all out dressing in Red from the top of his head to his fingertips. He made a sign saying ‘Cancer sucks, and the Cubs do two’, and even getting a haircut with the St. Louis logo.
“(Brandon) got it started. His good heart and he called me, knew I was a big baseball fan," Miller said. "Who wouldn’t want to go watch playoff baseball. I don’t care where it’s at.”
As of October 15, nearly 60 donors have raised almost $1000 dollars for Charlie Hall which will pay for his next trip to Huston to continue his cancer treatment.
“You can do Cash App or Paypal. It’s tylermiller810@gmail.com and that will get the money directly to the family," Miller said. "I’m going to give it to them next week actually a do a big presentation. We appreciate all the help.”
The only other time Miller cheered on the Cardinals was when young cancer patient Jonny Wade threw out the first pitch.
“You talk about a great cause. Kid’s Shouldn’t Have Cancer is a phenomenal way to donate to people who suffer from cancer and for cancer research," Miller said.
