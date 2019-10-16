Free food, games and prizes at the Pink-Out Celebration for Breast Cancer Awareness Month at WKCTC

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Pink-Out Celebration will take place on Oct. 23 to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month at West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
College officials said at the first home basketball game there will be a tailgate party and a halftime shooting contest.
The West Kentucky Stars basketball club will kick off the season with the celebration at 7 p.m. in Haws Gym.
College officials said the Stars will take on Lindsey Wilson College.
Tickets are $5. Children under ten get in free.
The celebration begins at 5 p.m. and is open to the public.
Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and Student Life Committee members are working together to host the tailgate party before the game.
There will be free food and yard games.
Students can also enter a drawing for a $100 gas card. The drawing will be at the end of the game and students must be present to win.
Anyone wearing pink at the game will get free popcorn.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.