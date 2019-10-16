First Alert: Cooler temps and sunshine

(KFVS) - The cold front has officially moved through all of the Heartland.
Lisa Michaels says the rain and clouds have cleared out. This allows for cooler temperatures in the 40s to settle in for the morning.
Gusty winds as high as 25mph will cause wind chill values to be in the 30s in our northern counties.
A sunny day is in store with cool high temps ranging from the 50s north to the 60s south. We will have a dry rest of the week and hold on to the 60s for highs.
We will be monitoring the chances for rain and storms which look to be the most impact late Sunday night into Monday.
