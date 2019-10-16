Fashion show to benefit children’s camp

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Mercy Health-Hospice is set to host a fashion show to benefit a camp for children and teens dealing with the grief over the loss of a loved one.
The children and teens fashion show will be held at Soirees Events in Paducah, Kentucky on Friday, Nov. 1.
The fundraiser begins at 5 p.m.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by calling 270-557-7518 or 270-415-3690.
The special fundraiser will benefit Camp Robin.
The camp is free to children and their parents or guardians living in western Kentucky and southern Illinois.
According to Mercy Health, Camp Robin offers therapeutic activities in a fun, safe environment to help children ages four through 17 cope with grief.
