Curb work along U.S. 60/North Main Street in downtown Marion

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - From Oct 21-25, a contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to start curb and gutter upgrades along a section of U.S. 60/Main Street in Marion.
The curb and gutter work is the first phase in a number of upgrades through out downtown Marion.
The end goal is to create a center turn lane along U.S. 60/North Main Street from the KY 91/KY 120/Bellville Street intersection extending north to First Street.
Drivers should be prepared to see work zone lane restrictions starting next week.
The project will eventually include base repairs and paving along U.S. 60/Main Street through downtown Marion from the U.S. 641 intersection to First Street. The date will be set at a later time.
“The initial round of work will likely require a narrowing of lanes to allow work along the curb line,” said KYTC District 1 Engineer Kyle Poat. “Once the curb and gutter work is completed, we’ll establish a schedule for milling and paving. This work will create a center turn lane extending from the end of the left turn lane at the U.S. 60/KY 91/KY 120 intersection traffic signal running north to Poplar Street. Traffic will then transition back to two lanes from there to the First Street intersection.”
Creation of the center turn lane will require the removal of three parking spaces along the U.S. 60/Main Street northbound lanes, in front of Johnson’s Furniture. Four more parking spaces will be removed along the southbound lanes between the McDonald’s Restaurant parking lot exit and the Nora Street intersection.
They hope the new layout will improve traffic flow and safety along U.S. 60 between Bellville Street and First Street in Marion.
The initial curb and gutter work is under a KYTC agreement for highway maintenance.
KYTC engineers stated the specific start date for the curb and gutter work will be determined by the weather and completion of other ongoing projects by the contractor.
The Transportation Cabinet will try to provide timely notice as the work zone activity ramps up.
More than 7,600 vehicles travel this section of U.S. 60/North Main Street in an average day.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.