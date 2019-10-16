Curb work along U.S. 60/North Main Street in downtown Marion

“The initial round of work will likely require a narrowing of lanes to allow work along the curb line,” said KYTC District 1 Engineer Kyle Poat. “Once the curb and gutter work is completed, we’ll establish a schedule for milling and paving. This work will create a center turn lane extending from the end of the left turn lane at the U.S. 60/KY 91/KY 120 intersection traffic signal running north to Poplar Street. Traffic will then transition back to two lanes from there to the First Street intersection.”