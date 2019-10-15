Cold front moving through the Heartland.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. Scattered storms are developing along a cold front moving into the Heartland. These storms will spread east across the Heartland exiting the area around midnight. Right now widespread severe weather is not expected however, an isolated damaging wind gust could occur along with small hail in the stronger storms. Temperatures will begin to cool down after midnight behind the cold front. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 40s.
Wednesday will be partly sunny and chilly. Highs will reach the upper 50s north to middle 60s far south. Wednesday evening will be clear with rapidly falling temperatures. Lows will drop into the middle to upper 30s by Thursday morning allowing for scattered frost to develop in many areas.
