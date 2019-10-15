Cold front moving through the Heartland.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. Scattered storms are developing along a cold front moving into the Heartland. These storms will spread east across the Heartland exiting the area around midnight. Right now widespread severe weather is not expected however, an isolated damaging wind gust could occur along with small hail in the stronger storms. Temperatures will begin to cool down after midnight behind the cold front. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 40s.