Cardinals season ends on a sour note as Nationals sweep the NLCS 4-0
By Kyle Hinton | October 15, 2019 at 10:09 PM CDT - Updated October 15 at 10:38 PM

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals try to avoid a sweep to the Washington Nationals in Game 4 of the NLCS.

The Nationals’ bats explode in the first inning to a 7-run lead.

Yadier Molina finally got the Cardinals on the board with a solo home run in the fourth inning.

Tommy Edman drove in another run on fielder’s choice in the fifth.

Jose Martinez drove in two more with a double in the fifth as well.

The Nationals would go one to win game four 7-4 and head to their first World Series in franchise history.

