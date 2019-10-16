Cardinals season ends on a sour note as Nationals sweep the NLCS 4-0

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals try to avoid a sweep to the Washington Nationals in Game 4 of the NLCS.
The Nationals’ bats explode in the first inning to a 7-run lead.
Yadier Molina finally got the Cardinals on the board with a solo home run in the fourth inning.
Tommy Edman drove in another run on fielder’s choice in the fifth.
Jose Martinez drove in two more with a double in the fifth as well.
The Nationals would go one to win game four 7-4 and head to their first World Series in franchise history.
