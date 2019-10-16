Carbondale Police offering personal safety of women course

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Police Department is offering a personal safety class for women over the next few months.
The classes will be geared toward sexual assault prevention by teaching women prevention and precaution methods and how to escape from an attack should one occur.
There will be lectures and two hands-on workshop sessions during which students will learn techniques for escaping from an attacker. Classes are taught by officers from the Carbondale Police Department.
Participants must be at least 13 years of age, Those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or other adult and have a release signed by a parent. Class size is limited to 20 people. The class is free and women are encouraged who have taken to class previously to sign up for the workshop as a refresher course.
There are three separate classes offered.
Participants need only to sign up for one of the following options being offered.
Option # 1
- November 2 - Saturday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Lecture & Workshops 1 and 2
Option #2
- December 3 - Tuesday, 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Lecture Portion
- December 10 - Tuesday, 6 p.m. unitl 9 p.m. Workshop 1
- December 17 - Tuesday, 6 p.m. unitl 9 p.m. Workshop 2
Option #3
- December 14 - Saturday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Lecture & Workshops 1 and #2
