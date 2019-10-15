What you need to know Oct. 15

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Temperatures are slightly warmer this morning, but a light jacket outside will likely be needed.
Lisa Michaels says clouds will increase during the morning hours into the afternoon.
We should stay dry the first half of the day, but rain and storm chances pick up during the early afternoon.
Heavier rain/storms will be the most likely during the early to late evening hours, but this front should move out by midnight.
We do not anticipate severe storms, but there could be a stronger storm with gusty winds, frequent lightning and very heavy rain. High temperatures today will be in the mid 70s.
There will be a large cool down heading into Wednesday with high temps ranging from the upper 50s near Mt. Vernon, Ill. to the low 60s near Union City, Tenn.
- A man was arrested after punching electronics and jumping over the counter at the Mayfield, Kentucky Walmart.
- A Jackson man enhanced his portraits and met Cardinals players.
- Scammers are taking measures to lure in college students by email.
- Peabody announced it will close the Arclar Complex in southern Illinois.
After nine months of deployment, 200 soldiers reunited with their families.
A giant pumpkin weighing nearly one ton sets a California record.
