Suspect in custody after alleged carjacking, kidnapping in Jefferson Co., Mo.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A suspect is in custody after an alleged carjacking and kidnapping that led to a pursuit and foot chase.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the victim claimed she was carjacked and kidnapped in St. Louis on Tuesday morning, October 15 by the suspect, a 28-year-old man from House Springs.
The victim told officers she was later let out of the vehicle near Highway BB and Regina Road in Jefferson County. She said she then walked to a nearby home and called 911.
Deputies say the victim was unhurt during the incident.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were notified by 911 Dispatch around 11:50 a.m. and shortly after, spotted the victim’s vehicle in the area of Highway 30 and Local Hillsboro Road near Cedar Hill.
Upon seeing a patrol car, deputies say the driver sped away and refused to obey when deputies tried to pull the vehicle over. He continued onto Highway NN and eventually into Franklin County.
Deputies say the suspect got out of the vehicle in the area of Shannon Lane near Robertsville and they along with deputies from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, gave chase on foot.
The suspect was taken into custody a short time later with the help of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office canine.
The suspect’s name is being withheld pending criminal charges.
This is an ongoing investigation.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Pacific Police Department for their assistance.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.