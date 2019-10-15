Study: more concussions in football game rather than practice

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A new study shows that concussions during football practice have decreased, but concussions during a football game have increased.
The Scott City High School football coach said concussions are an injury they don’t take lightly.
“We all have medical personnel on the sidelines now and you know we are overly cautious with it. There are times it may not be anything, but you know it still has to be reported and treated as such,” said Jim May, football coach
The Pediatric Journal came out with the new study on concussions. It looked at 20 high school sports during 2013 to 2014 and 2017 to 2018. They studied more than the 9,500 concussions that were reported in those years.
One Scott City football player said it’s different when they compete against other teams.
“People in a game are going to try to come hit you a lot harder, especially if there not your team and they don’t know you," said Tony Seabaugh, football player.
Coach Jim May said the game has already made a lot of changes.
“Helmets are so much safer the rules of the game have change to make it safe. it’s not as big of a deal anymore as it was four or five years ago because they have made a lot of adjustments to take it outta the game,” said May.
