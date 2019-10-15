St. Louis Blues visit the White House

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Blues celebrated their championship win at the White House.
The Blues accepted their invitation from President Donald Trump and stopped at the nation’s capitol in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday afternoon, October 15 following theri four-game, 10-day road trip to Canada and Long Island, New York.
Every current member of the Blues’ championship roster attended, as well as former Blues Chris Butler and Chris Thorburn.
Blues superfan Laila Anderson was also there.
“This is incredible,” added goalie Jordan Binnington. “It was a great experience overall, and the experience we had with this team (was, too). It was our final Stanley Cup appearance and visit, and I think it’s a great way to have a finale.”
After taking a tour of the White House and visiting President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, the team was introduced at a news conference to celebrate their championship in the White House Rose Garden.
Stillman presented Pres. Trump with a personalized St. Louis Blues jersey during the news conference, while Alex Pietrangelo and the team captains presented him with a putter featuring the Blues’ Stanley Cup champions logo in the Oval Office.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.