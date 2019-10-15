Southeast Missouri Food bank is gearing up for the chilly weather

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Officials at the Southeast Missouri Food bank say chilly weather brings in more foot traffic so, they are gearing up.
Joey Keys with the food bank said, when the temperature drops, they give out a lot more food to those in need. Keys said mobile pantries are booming during this time because people are stocking for winter.
He said they also have started preparing for their holiday meals.
Keys said they must be stocked because people really want certain items during this time of year.
“With the colder weather coming in we are really trying to procure as much produce as possible to get it out to our agencies because it’s an item that our clients really like to see and it’s also one of the hardest items for us to procure because it can be expensive especially if we’re shipping from warmer weather states,” Keys said.
He said they are already preparing for the holiday traffic.
