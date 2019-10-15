SEMO Food Bank prepping in case of earthquake

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The Southeast Missouri Food Bank is getting earthquake prepared just in case a big one hits the Heartland.
Joey Keys with the food bank said if an earthquake happens, they need to have a plan on how to get food to people impacted.
He said that’s why at least 20 employees gathered for a training.
The training went over each role everyone has after an earthquake. They also learned how to handle an influx in donations and volunteers.
“With the recent earthquake tremors we’ve been having we want to make sure our whole staff is trained for disaster prep that way we could act quickly and be somewhat trained although every disaster will be different having some base knowledge of how to handle a disaster is very important,” he said.
Keys said they also learned how to get food out to other agencies an efficient way in the event one happens.
