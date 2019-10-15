Scholars reveal stories about 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis

The articles goes on to report, "A programme of addresses by some of the leading orators and scholars of the race, including Booker T. Washington, and a military and civic parade by several of the largest negro organizations of the country had been arranged for the occasion, but so many exaggerated stories of alleged humiliating discriminations that are being practiced against negroes at the World's Fair have been circulated that many of the persons and organizations that had accepted invitations to take part later declined to do so . The incident that precipitated the decisive action . colored soldiers would not be permitted to occupy the barracks at the World's Fair grounds but would be required to provide their own tents and cooking outfit and be quartered elsewhere. As this negro regiment, consisting of 900 men, with negro officers from colonel down, was to be one of the most prominent features of the celebration, its refusal to participate decided the committee in its determination to abandon the movement."