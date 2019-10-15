Police search for man suspected of theft at Anna, Ill. Walmart

Police said the unknown man is suspected of using a quick scam to deceive a cashier out of $400. (Source: Anna Police Department)
By Jasmine Adams | October 15, 2019 at 4:55 AM CDT - Updated October 15 at 4:55 AM

ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Police in Anna, Illinois are asking for anyone’s help identifying a man suspected of theft.

Police said the unknown man is suspected of using a quick scam to deceive a cashier out of $400.

Police said Walmart reported the incident on Sunday, Oct. 13 around 12:30 p.m.

The man left parking lot in what appears to be a 1999-2004 Nissan Pathfinder.

If anyone recognizes the man, you are asked to contact Officer Adam Tripp at 1(618) 833-8571 ext. 1515.

