Police search for man suspected of theft at Anna, Ill. Walmart

ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Police in Anna, Illinois are asking for anyone’s help identifying a man suspected of theft.
Police said the unknown man is suspected of using a quick scam to deceive a cashier out of $400.
Police said Walmart reported the incident on Sunday, Oct. 13 around 12:30 p.m.
The man left parking lot in what appears to be a 1999-2004 Nissan Pathfinder.
If anyone recognizes the man, you are asked to contact Officer Adam Tripp at 1(618) 833-8571 ext. 1515.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.