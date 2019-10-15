2 Mayfield, Ky. men facing drug charges in month-long investigation

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Two men are facing drug charges after a month-long investigation.
Zachary Courtney, 32, and Mitchell Webb, 25, were charged with third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance - Fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On October 15, detectives from the Graves County Sheriff’s Office and Marshall County Sheriff’s Office arrested the two in connection to an investigation that started in September 2019 when individuals were overdosing on drugs that were suspected to be laced with Fentanyl.
The investigation led detectives to an address on Tom Drive, south of Mayfield, where pills were recovered from inside the home. The pills were seized and were confirmed by the Kentucky State Police Western Regional Lab to contain Fentanyl.
Warrants were issued for Courtney and Webb, both of Mayfield. They were taken to the Graves County Jail.
