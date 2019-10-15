Mayfield, Ky. man arrested after punching electronics at Walmart and resisting arrest

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested after punching electronics and jumping over the counter at the Mayfield, Kentucky Walmart on Saturday, Oct. 12.
According to police, officers responded to a call about a disorderly customer. Brandon Young, 66 of Mayfield, Ky. had reportedly started punching electronics.
Young also resisted arrest when officers arrived.
Young was taken to the Graves County Jail and charged with second-degree disorderly conduct. menacing third-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest.
