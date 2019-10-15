Man arrested on drug, firearm charges in Ky.

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A search warrant lead to the arrest of a man in Kevil, Kentucky on Oct. 11.
Tyrell Byas was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in marijuana less than 8 oz, and possession of a controlled substance. These charges were enhanced by Byas’ possession of a firearm.
Deputies with the Ballard County Sheriff’s Department said they searched a home on Gage Road.
Inside they found more than 30 grams of suspected marijuana, THC vape cartridges and several unknown pills.
Deputies also found two firearms, scales and more than $400.
