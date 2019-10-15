Man accused of shooting at multiple vehicles, causing head-on crash in Jefferson Co., Mo.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is facing numerous felony charges for allegedly shooting at multiple vehicles and causing a head-on crash with one of them.
Trenton Swick, 46, of Imperial, was charged with five counts of first-degree assault, five counts of armed criminal action and two counts of property damage.
He was arrested late on Saturday night, October 12.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the first victim said she was driving on Highway 21 when Swick drove alongside and shot her car. The second victim said he approached Swick’s truck on Highway B and Swick fired multiple shots.
The third victim told deputies she was driving on Highway B when Swick’s truck approached in the wrong lane. She said she heard a gunshot and her windshield was hit before Swick’s truck collided with hers.
Deputies say they found bullet holes in all three victims’ vehicles and a gun in Swick’s truck.
They said, fortunately, no one was seriously hurt or killed.
He is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.
