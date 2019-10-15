Jefferson Elementary’s ‘Impact Project’ shows students what it’s like to work at a job

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Fifty fourth grade students at Jefferson Elementary will be able to experience what it's like to work a real job on Friday.
This is called the “Impact Project” and was brought about by the First State Community Bank.
First State Community Bank chose Jefferson Elementary students to help give back to the community and make a positive learning experience for the young generation.
"We were able to work with them to develop an idea that we believe will impact our school and our community in the most positive and outside-of-the-box way we could come up with," Jefferson Elementary STREAM Specialist Kelley Branch said.
Last year, third grade students filled out a survey that helped them pair up with the job representative of their choice during this current project.
On Friday morning, representatives from various companies will head to Jefferson Elementary. From there, they will take a student with them to their job and allow the student to work for one hour.
"We needed our very best to draw in people from our community who believe in our students and believe in the future and the prosperity that our community has to come and pair up and match with students with those interests," Branch said.
School leaders say this a good chance for the children to learn what type of job interests them for future career avenues.
"For the students to go out and see what opportunities they have; to be community leaders in our future and work, live and grow in our community is insanely amazing," Branch said.
Branch added that this is a great opportunity for the current business leaders in our area to educate and help with the career path for the future leaders of our community.
“For our community leaders to be able to show the future what they do and what they offer our community, it’s totally two-sides of the coin that are equally as powerful,” Branch said. “That is really where the impact is.”
After the students work, they will then gather at Dalhousie Golf Club where they will continue their real world education. They will also have lunch and will be able to play a little golf on the course.
First State Community Bank will also pay the students $35 for their hour of work.
"They're going to spend, save and share," Branch said. "It's three parts of financial literacy."
They will be able to spend $20 on items from the Jefferson Elementary school store. Five of the dollars are theirs to keep and save while the other $10 will be donated to the organizations of their choosing.
“That’s where the real magic is in this whole experience,” Branch said. “It’s what it means to be an all-inclusive community member. You work in your community, you build relationships in your community and you give back to the community.”
