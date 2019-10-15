Jackson man enhances portraits, meets Cardinals players

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One Jackson man has created many portraits of Cardinals players over the years. This year is a little bit different however because he is now painting portraits instead of the traditional graphite artwork.
“Foundationally, that’s kind of what I was trained in, the graphite, black and white,” Kyle Taylor said. “It kind of just got old to me.”
Taylor paints players in various sports including football, golf, baseball and more. However, the Cardinals are about half of his collection.
He usually takes a week or two from the first brush stroke to the completed portrait. He then gives the artwork to the players and also gets a chance to even meet that player.
Taylor said it's great to know his artwork is well received.
“There’s still an appreciation for that and there still is a wow factor,” Taylor said. “Even with Major League Baseball players who are surrounded by fine things, the nicest cars and the million-dollar contracts, they still take the time to admire and appreciate a good piece of artwork.”
He is especially thankful for those players that give him the same respect as he gives them.
"Seeing two people admire each other's craft; I have a lot of respect for these guys, not only because they play for the cardinals but because they're excellent baseball players. They are some of the best in the world," Taylor said. "So for somebody with a talent level that high, and to show mutual appreciation to what I do and what my craft is, it means a lot."
Taylor is hopeful that others are encouraged and supported to follow their artistic paths as well.
"The arts aren't something we really push on kids and I think that if you have that interest then it should be supported," Taylor said.
Taylor said he is thankful for the support for all the artwork he has created over the years and plans on unveiling a new website for it in November of 2019.
