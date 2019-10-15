Increasing Clouds this Morning

Temperatures are slightly warmer this morning, but a light jacket outside will still likely be needed.
Clouds will increase during the morning hours into the afternoon. We look to stay dry the first half of the day, but rain and storm chances pick up during the early afternoon. Heavier rain/storms will be the most likely during the early to late evening hours, but this front should move out by midnight. We do not anticipate storms to be severe, but there can be a stronger storm with gusty winds, frequent lightning, and very heavy rain.
High temperatures today will be in the mid 70s. There will be a large cool down heading into Wednesday with high temps ranging form the upper 50s near Mt. Vernon, IL to the low 60s near Union City, TN.
-Lisa
